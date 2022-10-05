Colorado Rockies game no. 162 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Clayton Kershaw

Even though 2022 has been another frustrating year, it’s still a somber day when baseball season is over. Today is that day and the Rockies will end their season at Dodger Stadium facing L.A. for the sixth day in a row.

Surprisingly, the Rockies are playing for a historic 4-2 six-game series win, entering the game with a three-game winning streak against the 110-50 Dodgers, a team that has 42 more wins than Colorado this season. The Rockies hit three homers yesterday — their first time hitting three homers on the road in 2022 — and have held the Dodgers to four runs in the last three games.

Fittingly, the game will not go according to plan for the Rockies, much like this season, as the original starter for the game, Chad Kuhl, was placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday (retroactive to Oct. 1) with a right triceps strain. Kuhl started 27 games for the Rockies, putting up a 5.72 ERA and a 6-11 record. Austin Gomber (5-7, 5.62 ERA), who started the season in the rotation before being jettisoned to the bullpen once in June and then for the rest of the season in mid-July, will be making the start in Kuhl’s place.

In the 16 games he started this season, Gomber went 5-7 with a 5.85 ERA in 84 2⁄ 3 innings pitched with a 1.44 WHIP, giving up 12 homers and 24 walks, while striking out 64. He made 16 appearances as a deliver, pitching slightly better with a 5.11 ERA in 37 innings, giving up seven home runs, walking nine, and striking out 27. The Rockies have expressed a desire to get Gomber back in the rotation in the future, so this could be a step in that direction.

With Kuhl’s season done a few days earlier than planned, the Rockies called up Noah Davis, who will be making his second stay with the team despite not throwing one pitch when he was called up earlier this month. Davis jumped straight from Double-A Hartford, where he was 8-8 with a 5.54 ERA, to the Rockies before being sent down to Triple-A where he made one appearance on Sept. 26, giving up one run in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Perhaps today will be the day he gets to make his MLB debut.

First Pitch: 2:20 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: