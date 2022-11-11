José Ureña reunites with the Rockies for one more year

The Colorado Rockies have made their first splash in free agency, reportedly reuniting with RHP José Ureña on a one-year worth at least $3 million contract with a $4 million club option for 2024 that includes a $500,000 buyout of said option. MLB insider Robert Murray was the first to report the deal, with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand detailing the finances of the deal.

Ureña joined the Rockies on a minor league deal after he was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers early in the 2022 season. Ureña eventually joined the big league club during the summer, finishing the season with the team after making 17 starts while going 3-8 with a 5.14 ERA in 89 1⁄ 3 innings of work. He also posted a 15.2% strikeout rate, 9.6% walk rate, and 50.3% ground ball rate, all of which were similar to his career marks.

Ureña showed plenty of promise with the Rockies, leading to the reunion, evidenced by the fact that in 17 starts he pitched into the sixth inning 12 times, and allowed three or fewer runs 12 times. He displayed a combination of consistency and effectiveness that the Rockies will look to capitalize on to boost their rotation heading into 2022.

General manager Bill Schmidt said that pitching was his main area of focus at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week and the Rockies had hinted at a possible reunion as the regular season came to a close. Ureña likely slots into the backend of the rotation behind Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez.

The move is the latest in a busy week for the Rockies that saw them trade Sam Hilliard to the Atlanta Braves as well as have two players claimed off waivers while outrighting three players from the 40-man roster.

With the signing of Ureña, the Rockies now have 33 players on the 40-man roster.