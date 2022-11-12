 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week in Purple: Changes

Colorado Rockies discussion thread for Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, 2022

By Renee Dechert
/ new

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

It just felt like a good day for a David Bowie classic.

The Colorado Rockies, having survived some serious ridicule after sitting out the 2022 trade deadline, got the Hot Stove Season started on Sunday by trading Sam Hilliard to Atlanta for pitcher Dylan Spain.

And they were just getting started.

And that was before the Rockies announced on Monday that they had promoted Warren Schaeffer to third base coach and hired former Yankees assistant hitting coach Hensley “Bam Bam” Muelens.

Yes, reader, it really happened: The Rockies hired someone from outside the organization. (More in a minute.)

And they began making roster moves:

Yesterday, news dropped that they had signed José Ureña to a one-year, $3.5 million contract:

As the Rockies begin looking to the 2023 season, here are some of last week’s articles from Purple Row:

  • The Rockies need to work on their pitching staff, and Kenneth Weber has five suggestions.
  • Paul Elliott reconsiders the 2000 MVP vote.
  • Want to know more about Hensley “Bam Bam” Muelens? Skyler Timmins has the details.
  • Evan Lang does a deep dive into the Rockies’ most recent roster moves.
  • Joelle Milholm has some tough advice for Bill Schmidt: It’s time to trade CJ Cron.

Ranking the Rockies

And our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Awards Season

Zac Veen continues to absolutely shine:

In addition, Wynton Bernard and Sean Bouchard were also named Pacific Coast League All-Stars. (And then the Rockies subsequently removed Bernard from their 40-man roster…..)

This graphic shows Wynton Bernard and Sean Bouchard in action poses while recognizing their awards.
Wynton Bernard and Sean Bouchard were named PCL All-Stars
Albuquerque Isotopes

No Tweet of the Week this time. The whole Twitterpocalype is just too sad.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...