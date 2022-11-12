This Week in Purple: Changes

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

It just felt like a good day for a David Bowie classic.

The Colorado Rockies, having survived some serious ridicule after sitting out the 2022 trade deadline, got the Hot Stove Season started on Sunday by trading Sam Hilliard to Atlanta for pitcher Dylan Spain.

And they were just getting started.

And that was before the Rockies announced on Monday that they had promoted Warren Schaeffer to third base coach and hired former Yankees assistant hitting coach Hensley “Bam Bam” Muelens.

The #Rockies announced their 2023 coaching staff, featuring plenty of familiar faces from 2022 and the new additions of Hensley Meulens as hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer as third base coach. https://t.co/VWy8uW3hfz — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 7, 2022

Yes, reader, it really happened: The Rockies hired someone from outside the organization. (More in a minute.)

And they began making roster moves:

The Rockies announced today the following roster moves:



- C Dom Nuñez has been claimed off waivers by San Francisco

- OF Ryan Vilade has been claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh

- LHP Ty Blach, LHP Helcris Olivarez and OF Wynton Bernard have been outrighted off the 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) November 9, 2022

Yesterday, news dropped that they had signed José Ureña to a one-year, $3.5 million contract:

José Ureña reunites with #Rockies for one more year, signing a $3M contract with a club option for 2024 https://t.co/hV6ZCVYHoN — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 11, 2022

Ranking the Rockies

And our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

Awards Season

Zac Veen continues to absolutely shine:

️ ! ! !



Congrats to @ZacVeen on being named MVP of the Northwest League! The @Rockies top prospect led the league in steals (50) and runs (72) and ranked among the league's top five in RBI (60), on-base percentage (.368), and OPS (.807). #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/jwMoxdzPgU — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) November 9, 2022

In addition, Wynton Bernard and Sean Bouchard were also named Pacific Coast League All-Stars. (And then the Rockies subsequently removed Bernard from their 40-man roster…..)

No Tweet of the Week this time. The whole Twitterpocalype is just too sad.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

