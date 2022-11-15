Rockies acquire Nolan Jones from Cleveland Guardians

The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday evening that they have acquired utility man Nolan Jones from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for minor league infielder Juan Brito.

The Rockies announced today that they have acquired INF/OF Nolan Jones from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Minor League INF Juan Brito.



Colorado currently has 39 players on the 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) November 16, 2022

Originally drafted by Cleveland in the second round of the 2016 draft, Jones finally made his major league debut with the Guardians in 2022 where he played in 28 games. During that stretch, he batted .244/.309/.372 tallying 21 hits including five doubles and two home runs while driving in 13 RBI. He did struggle with strikeouts a bit, punching out 31 times while walking eight times in 92 plate appearances.

He spent the majority of the 2022 season with Triple-A Columbus Clippers where he batted .276/.368./463 with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 55 games. Jones has primarily played third base in the minors, but played exclusively in right field with the Guardians this season. The 24-year-old was most recently ranked seventh on Cleveland’s Top 30 prospect list according to MLB.com. You can check out more stats and videos about Nolan Jones here.

In exchange, the Rockies depart with infielder Juan Brito. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2018, Brito has played three professional seasons with a strong track record. The 21-year-old spent all of the 2022 season with the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies where he turned in a strong campaign. Playing in 107 games, Brito batted .286/.407/.470 with 29 doubles, six triples, and 11 home runs while also driving in 72 runs and stealing 17 bases. Perhaps one of the more impressive stats was that he struck out 71 times in contrast to his 78 walks in 497 plate appearances.

Since he signed in 2018, Brito was eligible for the Rule-5 draft and has subsequently been added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster. MLB.com most recently ranked Brito 30th in the Rockies Top 30 list.

After adding five players to the 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline (more on that tomorrow) and with the addition of Jones, the Rockies have 39 players on the 40-man roster. The non-tender deadline is set for Friday.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!