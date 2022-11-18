Rockies claim Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee Brewers

The Colorado Rockies continue a busy week, announcing on Friday that they have claimed left-handed reliever Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Colorado currently has a full 40-man roster.https://t.co/bRgnyoNFPS — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) November 18, 2022

Suter posted a 3.78 ERA in 66 2⁄ 3 innings of relief for the Brewers in 2022. He also recorded a 19.5% strikeout rate along with an 8.1% walk rate and also posted a strong groundball rate of 43.8%. He held opponents to a .236 AVG and allowed just nine home runs in 54 appearances. He saw decreases in multiple areas from his career highs during his first exclusive season as a reliever, but still remains a reliable arm.

Drafted in the 31st round of the 2012 draft, Suter has spent all seven of his big league seasons with the Brewers. After debuting in 2016, he spent the first three seasons of his career as a starting pitcher. Following the 2018 season, Suter transitioned to the bullpen full time to successful results. So far, in his career, he has a 3.51 ERA and a 120 ERA+ in nearly 400 innings of work.

Suter now gives the Rockies another left-handed reliever option out of the bullpen, providing insurance after Lucas Gilbreath’s season-ending injury in 2022 and the likelihood that Austin Gomber will return to the starting rotation. Suter enters his age 33 season and after earning $2.7 million in 2022, is in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline, the Rockies now have a full 40-man roster.

★ ★ ★

