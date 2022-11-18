Rockies non-tender Garrett Hampson

The Colorado Rockies announced Friday evening that they have non-tendered utilityman Garrett Hampson after five years with the club, immediately making him a free agent. Additionally, the club announced they agreed to terms on a one-year deal reportedly worth $3 million with Brent Suter, whom they claimed on waivers earlier today, to avoid arbitration.

Hampson played in 90 games for the Rockies in 2022 struggling to a .211/.287/.307 batting line in 226 plate appearances while seeing plenty of time in the middle infield and in center field. His down year can be traced back to injuries and lack of consistent playing time. As a result his defense also took a hit as he posted a -9 DRS and had a negatives Ultimate Zone Rating at each position he played. Offensively he saw career lows across the board in several offensive categories.

Drafted in 2013 by the Rockies, Hampson made his big league debut in 2018 where he displayed a strong plate approach in 24 games. Unfortunately for Hampson, his numbers declined each year in limited playing time until 2021. During that season he played in a career-high 147 games and hit 11 home runs among his 106 hits across 496 plate appearances.

