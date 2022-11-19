 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: Deadlines and Commitments

Colorado Rockies discussion thread for Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news and articles from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

The Rockies began making roster moves, and it just feels a weekend for The Killers.

Here’s what we learned this week.

Then they made a trade in their ongoing quest for a lefty bat that can slug. (More on that here.)

They also made their Rule 5 decisions. In addition, the Rockies claimed left-handed pitcher Brent Suter off waivers (read more here) and will be paying him $3 million in 2022. Then there was the Tyler Kinley extension.

All that was before the non-tender news broke.

So, it was a busy week.

As the Rockies continue building for the 2023 season, here are some of last week’s articles from Purple Row:

  • The Rockies need to get serious about building up their analytics department, and Kenneth Weber explains why.
  • Mac Wilcox urges the Rockies to broaden their horizons when considering the 2023 roster.
  • Paul Elliott reconsiders the 2000 MVP vote.
  • Should the Rockies trade CJ Cron? Skyler Timmins has some thoughts.
  • Mario DeGenz was back with another game plan, this time for Ryan Feltner.
  • Evan Lang wrote about the Rockies MiLB All-Stars
  • And Joelle Milholm asked if the Rockies should non-tender Garrett Hampson and Peter Lambert. (One one front, they took her advice.)

Ranking the Rockies

Meanwhile, our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Awards Season

The reports about the Rockies’ improved farm system do not appear to be exaggerated.

And there was big news for Vinny Castilla.

Tweet of the Week

Twitter is still hanging on, so let’s enjoy some Peyton Manning dingers.

Weekend Discussion Topic

The news dropped late yesterday, so no one has had time to write about it, but the Dodgers have non-tendered Cody Bellinger. Should the Rockies try to sign him on a short-term deal? As Manny Randhawa noted yesterday

Curious about your thoughts on this.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

