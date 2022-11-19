This Week in Purple: Deadlines and Commitments

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news and articles from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

The Rockies began making roster moves, and it just feels a weekend for The Killers.

Here’s what we learned this week.

The Rockies announced today the following roster moves:



- C Dom Nuñez has been claimed off waivers by San Francisco

- OF Ryan Vilade has been claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh

- LHP Ty Blach, LHP Helcris Olivarez and OF Wynton Bernard have been outrighted off the 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) November 9, 2022

Then they made a trade in their ongoing quest for a lefty bat that can slug. (More on that here.)

The Rockies announced today that they have acquired INF/OF Nolan Jones from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Minor League INF Juan Brito.



Colorado currently has 39 players on the 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) November 16, 2022

They also made their Rule 5 decisions. In addition, the Rockies claimed left-handed pitcher Brent Suter off waivers (read more here) and will be paying him $3 million in 2022. Then there was the Tyler Kinley extension.

All that was before the non-tender news broke.

The Rockies announced today that they have non-tendered INF/OF Garrett Hampson.



Additionally, the Rockies have agreed to terms with LHP Brent Suter on a one-year contract to avoid arbitration.



Colorado currently has 39 players on the 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) November 19, 2022

So, it was a busy week.

As the Rockies continue building for the 2023 season, here are some of last week’s articles from Purple Row:

The Rockies need to get serious about building up their analytics department, and Kenneth Weber explains why.

The Rockies front office is showing increased activity in most departments, but not the one that demands the most attention. https://t.co/6WWQOIHBAM — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 14, 2022

Mac Wilcox urges the Rockies to broaden their horizons when considering the 2023 roster.

There are free agents aplenty this offseason - but what if the #Rockies look beyond our shores? https://t.co/1KvQKZUrXK — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 14, 2022

Paul Elliott reconsiders the 2000 MVP vote.

A look back at the 2000 season MVP. Did voters select the correct MVP that year? https://t.co/Gn8CMggh0Z — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 8, 2022

Should the Rockies trade CJ Cron? Skyler Timmins has some thoughts.

Plenty of teams will be looking out for a new first baseman, let’s discuss a couple that should consider checking in with the #Rockies for C.J. Cron https://t.co/TPm7HRbeEc — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 16, 2022

Mario DeGenz was back with another game plan, this time for Ryan Feltner.

Ryan Feltner’s rookie season had its ups and downs, but he’s one of the most intriguing pitchers on the team. His developing five-pitch mix is cohesive, and gives him multiple weapons to succeed. How could he go about deploying his tools? https://t.co/hlzcEPAQfG — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 16, 2022

Evan Lang wrote about the Rockies MiLB All-Stars

The #Rockies now boast a strong farm system and had a whopping 14 @milb players given post-season All-Star honors. Let’s take a look at them! https://t.co/wMcW2dY6zK — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 17, 2022

And Joelle Milholm asked if the Rockies should non-tender Garrett Hampson and Peter Lambert. (One one front, they took her advice.)

Despite a lot of promise a few years ago, Garrett Hampson & Peter Lambert could be coming to the end of their Rockies careers. Hampson failed to develop at the plate. Lambert was hit with injuries. Maybe Dakota Hudson should take 1 of their roster spots. https://t.co/nljAS4seWS — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 18, 2022

Ranking the Rockies

Meanwhile, our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Awards Season

The reports about the Rockies’ improved farm system do not appear to be exaggerated.

Congratulations to our 2022 MiLB All-Stars! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/uiLhI5FRWL — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 14, 2022

And there was big news for Vinny Castilla.

Congrats to Vinny Castilla for being inducted into the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/9OlV8Gsers — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 15, 2022

Tweet of the Week

Twitter is still hanging on, so let’s enjoy some Peyton Manning dingers.

Weekend Discussion Topic

The news dropped late yesterday, so no one has had time to write about it, but the Dodgers have non-tendered Cody Bellinger. Should the Rockies try to sign him on a short-term deal? As Manny Randhawa noted yesterday

Had just spoken with Bill Schmidt about 20 minutes before the Bellinger non-tender news. Schmidt reiterated Rockies are "still trying to find, if he's out there, that center field guy."



That center field guy might just be out there now. — Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) November 18, 2022

Curious about your thoughts on this.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

