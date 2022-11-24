Let’s be honest, most of us won’t be thinking much about baseball or the Colorado Rockies today as we spend time with friends and family, eat entirely way too much food, watch football, and give thanks. The MLB Winter Meetings aren’t for another two weeks, and while the real stoves are hot with cooking food the hypothetical transaction stove is quite cool for now. As the Rockies are linked to rumors of Cody Bellinger and Brandon Nimmo as possible new center fielders, questions of what general manager Bill Schmidt will do to build up his team before spring training, and are starting to make difficult decisions like parting ways with Ryan Vilade and Garrett Hampson, all the fans at home can do is bide their time until the world awakens in the spring.

Thanksgiving is a day of reflection for what we are thankful for. Here at Purple Row we once again gather around our tables on this Thanksgiving Day and load our plates with turkey, gravied yams, and stuffinged ham, and think about what there is to be thankful for with our Rockies.

Sam Bradfield:

“I’m definitely thankful for the opportunities the Rockies have given me over the years, and grateful for the wonderful communications and clubhouse staff. They make the world go ‘round for us!”

Mac Wilcox:

“I’m thankful for the colleagues and friends I’ve made as part of Purple Row, which exists due to the Rockies. Also Helton Burgers aren’t bad.”

Adam Peterson:

“I’m thankful the Rockies exist, since I’m old enough to remember when there was no (major league) baseball in Denver.”

Skyler Timmins:

“I’m thankful for the super sweet City Connect uniforms. I loved the jersey immediately and knew I had to get one, and the hat has grown on me as well.”

Kenneth Weber:

“I’m thankful for the new balanced schedules. Less games against the Dodgers and Padres should be a good thing for Colorado. Plus, it will give fans more opportunity to watch teams and players from around the league.”

Joelle MIlholm:

“I’m thankful the Rockies exist and call Coors Field home. Even though it can feel more like the best bar in Denver ather than home of a competitive MLB team, I still love it there. It’s my happy place with tons of memories and hopefully happy Toglia and Tovar times to come.”

Mario DeGenz:

I’m thankful for the Rockies wearing purple. It’s a beautiful and underused color, although I wish they used it as more than an accent. They need purple socks, hats, batting helmets, and purple outline on the home whites.”

Renee Dechert:

I’m grateful for Ezequiel Tovar, Zac Veen, and (finally!) a sense of hope. The last few years have been challenging for Rockies fans, but those prospects down on the farm have given fans something to be excited about. Veen’s absolute fearlessness is going to be amazing to watch.

Evan Lang:

I want to start by saying how extremely thankful I am for the opportunity to write for Purple Row over the last two years. Our amazing team of writers and editors here on the site have become amazing friends and colleagues to me and I will always be appreciative of that. I’m also thankful for you all—our readers—who have stuck by us through difficult times and budget cuts this year. 2022 has been a tough year, but being able to write and create content for this site is something that keeps me going even on the toughest of days.

On the baseball side of things, I’m thankful for the Rockies’ up-and-coming farm system. Once ranked one of the worst in the league, the Rockies now have several extremely exciting prospects in the MLB Top 100 and even more unsung and fascinating prospects seeded throughout our minor league affiliates. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun watching these young men make their way to the big leagues over the next few years.

Please feel free to share something Rockies related that you’re thankful for down in the comments. As we move into the holiday season I think we should try and spread a little more cheer and goodwill than usual to cut through the darkness of winter. I wish everyone who celebrates a very happy Thanksgiving.

★ ★ ★

Thanksgiving is a holiday closely associated with football, so here’s a football-related Rockies article for you to enjoy from Nathaniel Sunshine at Rox Pile. Todd Helton was famously the starting QB at the University of Tennessee before a knee injury brought in Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning to replace him. If Helton was never hurt and made his way to the NFL, how might he have fared?

★ ★ ★

