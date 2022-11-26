This Week in Purple: Thanksgiving

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Adam Sandler, take it away.

The Rockies may have taken a week off for the holiday. (Please let their Black Friday shopping include some pitching!) But the writers and fans at Purple Row did not.

Is it possible to have too many corner outfielders? Kenneth Weber tries to navigate a Rockies traffic jam.

The Rockies have 17 players on the roster that do are not pitchers or catchers. 13 of them can only play corner positions in the field. https://t.co/QIvqZgiMyQ — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 21, 2022

The Rockies have been making some offseason changes. Paul Elliott analyzes the progress so far.

The best moves of the offseason...so far https://t.co/b9xlEYIHPe — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 22, 2022

Cody Bellinger: Colorado Rockie? It could happen….Skyler Timmins looks at the numbers to see if it’s a good idea.

Cody Bellinger is an interesting free agent the Rockies can consider for CF, but the enigma of his offensive shortcomings in recent years muddies the water and casts doubt on what could be a slam-dunk signing. https://t.co/Zlu2ZlhnDV — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 23, 2022

Evan Lang pointed out how much we all have to be thankful for.

As we gorge on our Thanksgiving spreads and fall asleep on the couch watching football, Purple Row reflects of what they’re thankful for in 2022. https://t.co/JuWqaqYX4V — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 24, 2022

And Joelle Milholm finished up the week by examining Huston Street’s case for the Hall of Fame.

Huston Street, who recorded 84 saves as the Rockies closer from 2009-11, is now on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, which means the Rockies have a former pitcher nominated for Cooperstown. He also happens to have the last playoff save for the Rockies (2009). https://t.co/pRATbCnqVB — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 25, 2022

Ranking the Rockies

Meanwhile, our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Tweet of the Week

Pitching Ninja is giving some end-of-the-season awards. This one remains a classic.

2022 PitchingNinja Award for Best Actor in Comedy.



Winner: Travis d'Arnaud pic.twitter.com/lLaGJ7sggE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 21, 2022

Recommended Listening

Drew Goodman had a nice conversation with Zac Veen that’s worth your time.

We’ve got to get serious about finding a nickname for Veen. Maybe Zac the Fearless? (I’m still workshopping it.)

Recommended Viewing

Perhaps you haven’t seen former Milwaukee Brewer Brent Suter’s leading role in this Mean Girls parody, but it’s absolutely worth your time.

If atRockies doesn’t build on this, it will be a missed opportunity.

Weekend Discussion Topic

The Rockies need pitching. Who should they pursue in the offseason?

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

