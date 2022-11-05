This Week in Purple: November Has Come

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

It just felt like a good day for a Gorrillaz reference.

The World Series is headed back to Houston, so we’ve got at least one more game in the 2022 MLB season.

ICYMI, here are some of last week’s articles from Purple Row.

Sam Bradfield spoke with some of the Colorado Rockies prospects in the Arizona Fall League as well as Rafters’ manager Warren Schaeffer.

Happy Halloween, everyone!#Rockies prospects reflect on spook-tacular time in 2022 @MLBazFallLeague (plus AFL Pebble Report) https://t.co/wEDmc1kbPQ — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 31, 2022

Back with another game plan, Mario DeGenz has some suggestions for Austin Gomber. For all you pitching nerds out there, this one’s for you.

Austin Gomber had a difficult 2022 season after a strong showing in 2021, but he still has the tools to be a good starter.



In this piece, we go over his strengths and weaknesses, and craft a gameplan for him moving forward. https://t.co/0ezY8LWWm5 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 31, 2022

And for your listening pleasure, there’s a new Affected by Altitude podcast.

In this week’s very spooky episode, @sideline_crowd, @MacWilcoxCBP, and @evan_lang27 discuss #Rockies Silver Slugger and Gold Glove nominees, the playoffs and World Series, and Rockies themed halloween costumes! https://t.co/wGJy49RNKr — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 31, 2022

Paul Elliott looks back at the Arizona Fall League.

A look back at the last few season for Rockies prospects in the Arizona Fall League. https://t.co/748wO0qMVM — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 1, 2022

Should the Rockies “find Nimmo” in free agency? (See what I did there?) Skyler Timmins lays out the options.

Brandon Nimmo wouldn’t be a bad pick-up for the #Rockies, and would certainly be an upgrade in a lot of aspects, but with all the things the team needs right now, is he the right course of action? https://t.co/BwbG1SpZqf — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 2, 2022

Evan Lang discusses Justin Lawrence’s season.

#Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence is making the necessary adjustments to thrive as a big league arm. https://t.co/6OLQeTFVVY — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 3, 2022

What if the Rockies had signed Kyle Schwarber rather than Kris Bryant? Joelle Milholm games out the possibilities.

In the words of Cher, “If I could turn back time,” I’d sign Kyle Schwarber. I think that’s how the song goes. He would look good in purple and smashing Schwarbombs at Coors Field. His skillset might have made him a better fit in Colorado than Kris Bryant. https://t.co/mm6faEkDVo — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) November 4, 2022

Ranking the Rockies

And our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Awards Season

Brendan Rodgers won the 2022 National League Second Base Gold Glove.

Read here to see why Rodgers has earned this honor.

But wait! There’s more!

Zac Veen and Grant Lavigne have been named Arizona Fall League Fall-Stars.

Kudos to @GrantLavigne and @ZacVeen on being selected to the National League roster for the 2022 Fall Stars Game. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/sKtJLTIEdS — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) November 4, 2022

And the Winner Is . . .

The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. Allow me to introduce:

A little extra hop in our step! Introducing the GJ Jackalopes! pic.twitter.com/oDibAkdq4c — GJ Jackalopes (@GJJackalopes) November 4, 2022

The Chubs were robbed.

Tweet of the Week

It’s not actually the tweet of this week, but while watching the playoffs and the World Series, it’s the story I keep coming back to: an explanation of Brandon Marsh’s always-wet hair.

WET GUY JOURNALISM



Talked to Brandon Marsh and a bunch of his teammates about Marsh’s always-wet hair.



Read about why Marsh is constantly soaked, his hair-care routine (or lack thereof) and his distain for country music.



NEW @MLBONFOXhttps://t.co/trl4xWbcEn pic.twitter.com/X78W4GPalB — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 18, 2022

Just feeling grateful that Charlie Blackmon likes his mullet dry.

For Your Viewing Pleasure

Zac Veen is for real. Reader, he is growing up fast, and soon, he’ll be knocking on the gates of Coors Field. See for yourself.

I’m not sure the Rockies have had a player who’s this exciting since Nolan Arenado. (Just don’t even with the trade jokes. Let us enjoy this moment.)

Have a great weekend, everyone! We’ll be back with new articles on Monday.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!