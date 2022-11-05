 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: November Has Come

Colorado Rockies discussion thread for Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect on the week. This Week in Purple is the best place to catch up on the news and articles from our team here at Purple Row. You’ll find links to our Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

It just felt like a good day for a Gorrillaz reference.

The World Series is headed back to Houston, so we’ve got at least one more game in the 2022 MLB season.

ICYMI, here are some of last week’s articles from Purple Row.

  • Sam Bradfield spoke with some of the Colorado Rockies prospects in the Arizona Fall League as well as Rafters’ manager Warren Schaeffer.
  • Back with another game plan, Mario DeGenz has some suggestions for Austin Gomber. For all you pitching nerds out there, this one’s for you.
  • And for your listening pleasure, there’s a new Affected by Altitude podcast.
  • Paul Elliott looks back at the Arizona Fall League.
  • Should the Rockies “find Nimmo” in free agency? (See what I did there?) Skyler Timmins lays out the options.
  • Evan Lang discusses Justin Lawrence’s season.
  • What if the Rockies had signed Kyle Schwarber rather than Kris Bryant? Joelle Milholm games out the possibilities.

Ranking the Rockies

And our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Awards Season

Brendan Rodgers won the 2022 National League Second Base Gold Glove.

The graphic celebrates Brendan Rodgers winning the Gold glove for second base. It shows Rodgers making various awesome catches. Paul Elliott

Read here to see why Rodgers has earned this honor.

But wait! There’s more!

Zac Veen and Grant Lavigne have been named Arizona Fall League Fall-Stars.

And the Winner Is . . .

The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. Allow me to introduce:

The Chubs were robbed.

Tweet of the Week

It’s not actually the tweet of this week, but while watching the playoffs and the World Series, it’s the story I keep coming back to: an explanation of Brandon Marsh’s always-wet hair.

Just feeling grateful that Charlie Blackmon likes his mullet dry.

For Your Viewing Pleasure

Zac Veen is for real. Reader, he is growing up fast, and soon, he’ll be knocking on the gates of Coors Field. See for yourself.

I’m not sure the Rockies have had a player who’s this exciting since Nolan Arenado. (Just don’t even with the trade jokes. Let us enjoy this moment.)

Have a great weekend, everyone! We’ll be back with new articles on Monday.

★ ★ ★

