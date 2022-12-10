This Week in Purple: A Long December

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

The Winter Meetings have ended with the Colorado Rockies taking only a few tentative steps in trading Chad Smith to the A’s for Jeff Criswell and picking up two players in the Rule 5 Draft. (Well, okay, they picked a pitcher in the first round who was a Rockie for fewer than 10 minutes before being sent to the Rays for cash considerations.)

Kevin Kelly- RHP

-Selected by the Rockies in the 2022 Rule-5 Draft from CLE

-Immediately traded to Tampa Bay for cash considerations#AlmostEveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/sSxmI6CDR3 — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, fans try to discern exactly what the plan is as the quest for a starting pitcher and a lefty-hitting center fielder continues.

You surely knew this one would be on the playlist.

The Rockies have two rosters spots and a little money, so they surely aren’t done. Still, fans will be waiting for things to shake out in terms of the 2023 roster.

Now to review what happened last week on Purple Row.

The Hot Stove was cooking even before the Winter Meetings started. Kenneth Weber got everyone set for what would be a very busy week (save for the Rockies…).

So far, the Rockies have done little but watch other team scoop up short-term SP options and activity in the 1B market. https://t.co/aCwkXQegRz — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 5, 2022

Please, MLB, make divisional realignment happen. Paul Elliott explains why.

With how tough the NL West consistently is year in and year out, is two expansion teams and division realignment the Rockies only hope? https://t.co/zFzThX6s9s — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 6, 2022

Skyler Timmins asked ChatGPT the questions everyone wants answered.

The future is now. Can Artificial Intelligence provide insight into the Colorado Rockies? @Sideline_Crowd took the time to ask various questions to an AI to find out. https://t.co/9SOMVSVVrM — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 7, 2022

Evan Lang reviewed the happenings in San Diego.

The 2022 Winter Meetings have come to a close. What did the #Rockies accomplish in their quiet week? https://t.co/twMw9e3fEH — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 8, 2022

And Joelle Milholm finished up the week by re-evaluating the Rockies quiet Winter Meetings.

Sure, the Rockies aren’t going for Brandon Nimmo anymore. They lost out on Cory Bellinger. They haven’t made any significant moves and lost Carlos Estévez. It seems bleak, but just look to the past. It could be worse. Doing nothing could be good. https://t.co/KjCPBFUKck — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 9, 2022

Ranking the Rockies

Meanwhile, our “Ranking the Rockies” series concluded with Brendan Rodgers taking top honors.

You can read the entire thread here.

“Crafting a Gameplan”

Mario Delgado continued his series of pitching analysis, this time turning his attention to the bullpen. He started with an overview of the current bullpen before moving to Justin Lawrence and Jake Bird, lefties Lucas Gilbreath and Brent Suter, righty Gavin Hollowell before concluding with some trade and free-agent recommendations.

Tweet of the Week

Danielle Allentuck pretty much sums it up:

"We're not going to be a perfect club."



On the state of the #Rockies after the Winter Meetings: https://t.co/9dZIyYXuxd — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) December 8, 2022

Recommended Viewing

Okay, this is very cool.

Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove threw the fastest pitch ever on Antarctica. Congrats to Joe and thanks to the @CAFoundation for sharing this with the world! pic.twitter.com/b8HnAVXdlk — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) December 6, 2022

Also for your viewing pleasure, Mac Wilcox took to YouTube to offer some suggestions for Bill Schmidt.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Let’s speculate. What will the Rockies do to fill their needs for a lefty bat and a starting pitcher?

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

