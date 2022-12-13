Rockies sign Pierce Johnson

The Colorado Rockies announced they have agreed to terms with RHP Pierce Johnson for a one-year deal as first reported by MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, the deal is worth $5 million and Johnson can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.

#Rockies are expected to announce a one-year agreement today with RHP Pierce Johnson, who was with the #Padres last season. Johnson is a local product who prepped at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) December 13, 2022

Pierce Johnson agreed to a 1-yr deal with the Rockies as @harding_at_mlb reported. It is for $5M. Can earn $750,000 more in performance bonuses — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 13, 2022

Johnson, a native of Colorado, joins the team after spending the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He pitched in just 15 games in 2022 due to injury, but during his time in San Diego, he posted a 3.39 ERA with 125 strikeouts and 44 walks in 93 innings of relief.

Originally drafted in the first round by the Chicago Cubs in 2012, Johnson has spent the majority of his big league career in the National League West with the San Francisco Giants and Padres. He primarily utilizes a two-pitch mix of a fastball and curveball for a career 28.1% strikeout rate. He excels at inducing ground balls and limiting flyballs with a career 2.4% home run rate.

The 31-year-old is just the second guaranteed Major League free agent contract the Rockies have handed out this offseason, joining José Ureña. He will slot into a bullpen in need of right-handed relievers after Carlos Estévez left in free agency and subsequently signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rockies now has 39 players on the 40-man roster.