 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week in Purple: Back to December

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Renee Dechert
/ new

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

This one is for the Swifties.

As the hot stove sizzles along, the Colorado Rockies made a few moves this week. First, they signed pitcher Pierce Johnson to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Skyler Timmins looked at the specifics of the deal. There were also a couple of MiLB contracts issued, but nothing too interesting.

The Rockies have one roster spot and a little money, so they surely aren’t done. Still, fans are waiting for things to shake out in terms of the 2023 roster.

Now to review what happened last week on Purple Row.

  • Kenneth Weber explained why the Rockies need to address pitching on the farm.
  • Why have fans grown so impatient with the Rockies (who have been consistently bad)? Paul Elliott explored the possibilities.
  • Skyler Timmins made the case for Tyler Naquin. (See how that rhymes?)
  • Who will be on the 2023 Opening Day roster? Evan Lang did some speculating.
  • And Joelle Milholm finished up the week with some horticultural musings.

WBC Update

Daniel Bard has also joined Team USA (because the Rockies are sending five pitchers to the WBC, just like we all predicted).

Tweet of the Week

Coors Field: LoDo Wild Kingdom.

Recommended Viewing

Let’s relive some defensive highlights from the 2022 season.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Last week, Evan Lang provided his starting lineup for 2023, based on where the Rockies are now. Who do you see breaking camp with the Rockies?

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...