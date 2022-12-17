This Week in Purple: Back to December

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

As the hot stove sizzles along, the Colorado Rockies made a few moves this week. First, they signed pitcher Pierce Johnson to a one-year, $5 million deal.

The Rockies announced today that they have signed RHP Pierce Johnson to a one-year Major League contract.



Colorado currently has 39 players on the 40-man roster.

Skyler Timmins looked at the specifics of the deal. There were also a couple of MiLB contracts issued, but nothing too interesting.

The Rockies have one roster spot and a little money, so they surely aren’t done. Still, fans are waiting for things to shake out in terms of the 2023 roster.

Now to review what happened last week on Purple Row.

Kenneth Weber explained why the Rockies need to address pitching on the farm.

The Rockies' hopes are affixed to their position player prospects. But if they don't start seeing improvements in the pitching coming up with it, it could hold back the next window of contention.

Why have fans grown so impatient with the Rockies (who have been consistently bad)? Paul Elliott explored the possibilities.

The Rockies have a history of bad baseball teams, so why has caring about the teams the last few season been harder than before?

Skyler Timmins made the case for Tyler Naquin. (See how that rhymes?)

The #Rockies missed out on the big CF free agents, so now the attention could turn to other options at a lower cost, but are fringe options like Tyler Naquin worthwhile?

Who will be on the 2023 Opening Day roster? Evan Lang did some speculating.

What will the #Rockies starting nine look like in 2023? Probably pretty similar to 2022.

And Joelle Milholm finished up the week with some horticultural musings.

We've had some time to ruminate on the bamboo theory that Bill Schmidt proposed. It actually might be a good metaphor for the Rockies. That's good news, but only in the long term. It likely won't equal more wins in 2023 or 2024. But maybe after ...

WBC Update

Daniel Bard has also joined Team USA (because the Rockies are sending five pitchers to the WBC, just like we all predicted).

A couple more relief arms are #ALLIN for the World Baseball Classic.

Tweet of the Week

Coors Field: LoDo Wild Kingdom.

We've got some new visitors on 20th and Blake!



Introducing, the Coors Field Foxes

Recommended Viewing

Let’s relive some defensive highlights from the 2022 season.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Last week, Evan Lang provided his starting lineup for 2023, based on where the Rockies are now. Who do you see breaking camp with the Rockies?

Have a great weekend, everyone. Keep an eye on the Hot Stove, and we’ll be back with new articles on Monday!

