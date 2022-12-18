Rockies trade Connor Joe to Pittsburgh for Minor League pitcher

The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday evening that they have traded Connor Joe to the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Nick Garcia.

Colorado currently has 38 players on the 40-man roster.

Joe rejoins the organization that originally drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft. After signing a minor league deal with the Rockies prior to the 2021 season, Joe appeared in 63 games as a rookie that year, turning out a strong first impression as a Rockie and became a quick fan favorite, batting .285/.379/.469 with eight home runs and 35 RBI. He displayed a knack for plate discipline, striking out 41 times to 26 walks.

Entering the 2022 season, Joe slotted in as the team’s Opening Day designated hitter. During regular playing time in the first half, Joe batted .262/.368/.382 with five home runs. However, his playing time dwindled to just 23 games in the second half, struggling to a .139/.209/.266 with two home runs and five RBI during that span. Joe gives the Pirates added depth with the ability to play both corner outfield spots as well as first base.

In return, the Rockies continue to add to their minor-league pitching depth with the addition of 23-year-old Nick Garcia. A product out of Chapman University, the Pirates selected Garcia in the third round of the 2020 draft as a pitcher. In 2022 at High-A Greensboro, Garcia worked primarily as a starter, posting a 4-4 record with a 3.66 ERA in 25 games across 113 innings of work with 109 strikeouts and 46 walks. In his minor league career, he has a 3.88 ERA and a 9.2 K/9 in 46 games (36 starts).

