 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week in Purple: If We Make It Through December

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25, 2022

By Renee Dechert
/ new

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Take it away, Phoebe.

The Colorado Rockies continued to make modest moves this week, signing a few more MiLB players and trading Connor Joe to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Skyler Timmins looked at the specifics of the deal.

The Rockies have two roster spots and a little money, so they surely aren’t done. Stay tuned.

Now to review what happened last week on Purple Row.

  • Kenneth Weber took a look at the rest of the NL West as MLB rosters begin to take shape.
  • It’s Hall of Fame voting season. (#HeltonHOF.) Paul Elliott evaluated Todd Helton’s changes at this point.
  • Purple Row Poet Laureate Skyler Timmins turned to verse this week.
  • Why was trading Connor Joe a good idea? Evan Lang explained the rationale.
  • And Joelle Milholm finished up the week by asking Santa for some bullpen help.

World Baseball Classic

No WBC news this week though Justin Wick asked what if?

Tweet of the Week

The Rockies have released their traditional holiday greeting card, featuring Dinger and Lucas Gilbreath.

Recommended Viewing

There is some interesting stuff in this report from Rockies beat reporter Thomas Harding.

Prediction: Randal Grichuk will not be traded in the offseason.

Weekend Discussion Topic

It’s the holidays, so send your Rockies requests to Santa. What would you ask him to bring the 2023 Rockies?

Have a great holiday weekend, everyone. We’ll be back with new articles on Monday.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...