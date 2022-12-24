This Week in Purple: If We Make It Through December

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

The Colorado Rockies continued to make modest moves this week, signing a few more MiLB players and trading Connor Joe to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rockies announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielder/outfielder Connor Joe.



Colorado currently has 38 players on the 40-man roster.https://t.co/xWgYadm7yX — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) December 19, 2022

Skyler Timmins looked at the specifics of the deal.

The Rockies have two roster spots and a little money, so they surely aren’t done. Stay tuned.

Now to review what happened last week on Purple Row.

Kenneth Weber took a look at the rest of the NL West as MLB rosters begin to take shape.

While the California portion of the National League West spends all the money this off-season, the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to plan for the future. Of those two, who is in better shape? https://t.co/aHY7kw9yPe — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 19, 2022

It’s Hall of Fame voting season. (#HeltonHOF.) Paul Elliott evaluated Todd Helton’s changes at this point.

As the deadline for voters to send their ballots in approaches, how does Todd Helton’s HOF bid look this year? Make sure to follow @NotMrTibbs to follow his HOF tracker! https://t.co/P9dQqlEkbw — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 20, 2022

Purple Row Poet Laureate Skyler Timmins turned to verse this week.

Christmas is right around the corner, so enjoy this #Rockies parody adaption of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas https://t.co/HG9zC68Iqg — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 21, 2022

Why was trading Connor Joe a good idea? Evan Lang explained the rationale.

The #Rockies dealing fan favorite Connor Joe to the Pirates may not be a popular move, but that doesn’t mean it’s not the right move. https://t.co/HfO02JBNkO — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 22, 2022

And Joelle Milholm finished up the week by asking Santa for some bullpen help.

No WBC news this week though Justin Wick asked what if?

PRESENTING “TEAM COLORADO” ⛰️⛰️⛰️



Here is how the Centennial State would line up if granted a berth in the World Baseball Classic. https://t.co/pqOVlY108w — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 22, 2022

Tweet of the Week

The Rockies have released their traditional holiday greeting card, featuring Dinger and Lucas Gilbreath.

Dinger "Home Alone" at COORShttps://t.co/vmdzusnA3Z — Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) December 22, 2022

Recommended Viewing

There is some interesting stuff in this report from Rockies beat reporter Thomas Harding.

I took a walk around Coors Field earlier, and a #Rockies Beat Report materialized

✔️ Todd Helton's early Hall tally (follow @NotMrTibbs for real-time updates)

✔️ What are Austin Gomber, Randal Grichuk and Brent Suter doing to take the next step?https://t.co/SAc5vJUMc2 — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) December 21, 2022

Prediction: Randal Grichuk will not be traded in the offseason.

Weekend Discussion Topic

It’s the holidays, so send your Rockies requests to Santa. What would you ask him to bring the 2023 Rockies?

Have a great holiday weekend, everyone. We’ll be back with new articles on Monday.

