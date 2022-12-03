This Week in Purple: Center Field

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Since much of the national media’s Rockies-related speculation is focused on center field, we should probably start with a John Fogerty classic.

Really, is it possible to listen to “Centerfield” too many times?

And let’s highlight yesterday’s big news: Kyle Freeland will be pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Now to review what happened last week on Purple Row.

Is it time to offer an extension to Ezequiel Tovar?? Kenneth Weber considers the possibilities.

Paul Elliott provides a preview of next week’s Winter Meetings.

Is Kevin Kiermaier the right center fielder for the Rockies? Skyler Timmins looks at the data.

Evan Lang recommended paying attention to Coco Montes.

And Joelle Milholm finished up the week by speculating on Hall of Fame chances for Troy Tulowitzki and Matt Holliday.

Ranking the Rockies

Meanwhile, our “Ranking the Rockies” series continues. This week we covered:

You can read the entire thread here.

Tweet of the Week

Last week, the Rockies released a photo album of shots from the 2022 season. There are some gorgeous photos here.

Awards Season

This week, the finalists for the Colorado Sportswriter were announced, and there are some excellent choices.

Also, let’s not overlook Ryan Spilborghs.

Trivia with Trevor May

In the offseason, Trevor May produces pretty terrific content on his Twitch channel. Can you answer this trivia question? (I could not.)

Recommended Viewing

Perhaps you’re missing the soothing sounds of an evening at Coors Field. No worries. Baseball Ambience has you covered.

Weekend Discussion Topic

