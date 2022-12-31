This Week in Purple: Auld Lang Syne

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

This week, there was only one choice.

The Colorado Rockies apparently took the week off, so there’s no real news to discuss. However, we were still busy on Purple Row.

You weren’t imagining it: The Rockies were really bad with runners on base in 2022. Kenneth Weber autopsied the grim details.

The Colorado Rockies hit 11 grand slams in 2021, the most in recorded team history. In 2022, they achieved the exact opposite by hitting none. https://t.co/S9SQB0tZSQ — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 26, 2022

Why are the Rockies so blah? Paul Elliott explored the possibilities.

This week between Christmas and New Years is a strange and confusing time for everyone, and the Colorado Rockies are very similar in a few ways. https://t.co/1QpwGRgv4U — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 27, 2022

So, what’s going on with Randal Grichuk? Skyler Timmins laid out the possibilities.

Randal Grichuk’s 2022 was a mixed bag of results, but what should the #Rockies do with him for 2023?

https://t.co/ZIanJw3rik — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 28, 2022

Which prospects will probably be on the 2023 Opening Day roster? Evan Lang did some speculating.

Which #Rockies position player prospects are most likely to make the Opening Day 26-man roster come April? https://t.co/T1RV7Y0LZO — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 29, 2022

Joelle Milholm finished up the week by asking a fascinating question: What is the Rockies’ “function?”

According to soccer journalist and author Simon Kuper, “I think football has an ecosystem where every club has its function ...They don’t actually have to win stuff.” In MLB’s ecosystem, what is the Rockies function? It’s hard to argue it’s winning stuff. https://t.co/abSzZATGva — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 30, 2022

Mario DeGenz continued his “gameplan” series, this time for Kyle Freeland.

Few pitchers in franchise history have done a better job at taming altitude than Kyle Freeland, and the Denver native projects to be steady member of the Rockies rotation moving forward.



What does he do well? What doesn’t he do well? Where can he improve? https://t.co/UUeU2z2JG8 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) December 29, 2022

Tweet of the Week

This one, passed along by Skyler Timmins, is from Jon Heyman.

Here is his reasoning for not voting for Helton

"9. Todd Helton: Terrific rate stats, but it feels like someone who played his whole career at Coors (mostly before the humidor) could have bigger career totals." https://t.co/8I0R9MVuWs — Skyler Timmins (@SideLine_Crowd) December 28, 2022

Where even to begin?

Jack Corrigan had a nice rebuttal.

Todd Helton played only 6 of his 17 seasons at Coors Field without a humidor for the baseballs being used there. I wish influential baseball media members would use correct info when they diminish his numbers. BTW, his ROAD OPS is better than HOFers Gwynn and Brett among others. — Jack Corrigan (@jackcorrigan2) December 28, 2022

Read Heyman’s entire article here.

