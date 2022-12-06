Rockies trade Chad Smith to Oakland Athletics for Jeff Criswell

The Colorado Rockies announced on Tuesday that they have traded RHP Chad Smith to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for RHP Jeff Criswell.

The move ends Smith’s time with the Rockies after being acquired via trade from the Miami Marlins during the 2020 season. He spent the entirety of the 2021 season and the majority of 2022 with Triple-A Albuquerque. He displayed plenty of potential there as he posted a 3.03 ERA in 68 1⁄ 3 innings between the two seasons with 77 strikeouts and 30 walks.

His efforts were rewarded with multiple brief stints on the big league roster, starting with his major league debut against the Washington Nationals on May 28. Unfortunately, Smith struggled in his brief cup of coffee with the Rockies. In 18 innings of work, Smith allowed 15 runs on 16 hits for a 7.50 ERA. He did show the strikeout potential with 23 but struggled with his command by allowing 15 walks. He now joins an Oakland team once again in the midst of a rebuild in the American League West.

In exchange, the Rockies acquired a 23-year-old pitcher in Jeff Criswell. Drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, Criswell finished the 2022 season in Triple-A Las Vegas. Criswell made 21 starts last season, accumulating a 4-10 record with a 4.03 ERA in 118 1⁄ 3 innings of work across three levels of the minors. He posted decent strikeout numbers with 119 while allowing 45 walks.

Criswell provides the Rockies with starting pitching depth while not occupying a spot on the 40-man roster, which now sits at 38 players.