After a dominant pitching performance in Game Two by Pedro Astacio to win 7-1 over Team USA, Team World now sits just one win away from clinching the title in the Rockies Baseball Classic.

Astacio was in command for eight innings, allowing one run on five hits with one strikeout. Groundballs were plentiful for the World starter as Team USA struggled to string anything together to get their offense jump-started. Meanwhile, Jason Jennings labored through five innings for Team USA, allowing four runs on seven hits.

Willy Taveras and Kaz Matsui led the way offensively for Team World, tallying five hits combined, with Taveras scoring three times and Kaz Matsui driving in three runs. After all was said and done, Team World scored at least once in six of the eight innings they batted.

Team World will now send Jorge De La Rosa to the mound to look for the clinch, as Team USA enters survival mode and sends former Astros legend and Rockies slugging pitcher Mike Hampton forth to keep them alive. Will Team World produce the clean sweep, or can Team USA find a way to awaken their slumbering offense? Tune in below to find out!