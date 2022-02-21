Affected by Altitude: It’s Extra Cold When You’re Locked Outside Without Baseball

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

The winter carries on, and Skyler, Mac, and Evan are hear to discuss what scraps of news we can rummage for. Bud Black has been extended through the 2023 season and we’ll talk about why that’s a great turn of events for the Colorado Rockies. The Hall of Fame class is officially in, with just David Ortiz making the cut. However, Todd Helton’s progress in the voting is really encouraging! Meanwhile... the lockout continues as the owners cry poor and the announcement that Spring Training is officially delayed has finally arrived. But hey, at least we can still play baseball in video game form... right?

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude runs monthly during the offseason and features roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may be better negotiators than Major League Baseball. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, February 18, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.