Team World came out swinging in Game One of the Rockies Baseball Classic when they topped Team USA by a score of 12-5 by utilizing the long ball and strong pitching performance from Ubaldo Jiménez.

It was a forgettable outing for Team USA starter Aaron Cook as he lasted just 1 2⁄ 3 innings allowing six runs on nine hits. Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla set the tone offensively in the first inning for Team World when they swatted back-to-back home runs with two outs to give them an early 3-0 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Team USA managed to bring the game to a 6-4 deficit thanks to home runs from Todd Helton and Troy Tulowitzki, but Team World struck back by scoring multiple runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to bring the score to its final 12-5. Andrés Galarraga led the way offensively for Team World, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four runs driven in.

Jason Jennings and Pedro Astacio are set to toe the rubber in Game Two of the best of five series.

Tune in to the video below for the full game with play-by-play provided by yours truly!