Rockies sign Bud Black to contract extension

Bud Black and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year contract extension.

Patrick Saunders first reported the story.

The news comes as Black enters his final year of a three-year contract. He first signed with the Rockies in 2016, and this is his second extension with the team.

Black’s record with the Rockies is 349-359, and his success with the Rockies starting rotation has been significant. He helped guide the Rockies to playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. In 2022, he will surely achieve his 1000th career victory as a manager.

The 64-year old has spent his life in baseball. The lefty pitched from 1981-1995, most notably with the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians. He had coaching and front-office experience with the Angels before managing the Padres from 2007-2015.

In 2010, Black was the National League’s Manager of the year.

During last year’s Spring Training, Black said this to David Laurila when asked about being a long-term manager:

“I still sort of see the game through the lens of a player . . . . I think anybody who played sort of sees the game through their experiences. But I guess that number… and it isn’t all me. It’s the organizations that I’ve been with, the coaches, the players, the owners, the general managers, who have been supportive. In that regard I’m very grateful to [have been] given the opportunity to manage this long. All of us. My best friends in the game who manage, we talk about how we never take this position for granted, knowing the responsibility that it has, and what it means to the organization, the city, the state, the fans. I’ve been honored to do it.

This decision shows, the Rockies will continue their emphasis on pitching, a philosophy initiated by former general manager Jeff Bridich. Moreover, Black’s presence will provide some organizational stability in the wake of a series of front office changes.

Purple Row will continue to follow this developing story.