Purple Row Opening Day Breakfast 2022: Mark your calendars!

In 2020 we went virtual...

In 2021 we took a hiatus...

...but we’re BACK IN-PERSON for 2022!

Join us for the annual Purple Row Rockies Opening Day Breakfast from 8-10am on whatever day the Rockies celebrate their Home Opener (April 14th or otherwise)! What could be better than kicking off your Rockies season by joining us for breakfast while talking baseball with the experts? Your $30 ticket can be purchased here, and includes a hearty breakfast at Wynkoop Brewing Company as well as a Q&A with Rockies media.

The event will also feature giveaways — more details coming soon! Doors open at 8:00 am and Purple Row’s Sam Bradfield will moderate a panel featuring Jack Corrigan, Danielle Allentuck and others beginning at 8:30 am.

Start off your Rockies Opening Day celebration in LoDo with us!