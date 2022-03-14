Affected by Altitude: Open the Gates! The Lockout is Over!

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

After 99 long days, the owners’ lockout of Major League Baseball has finally come to an end with the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement. Skyler, Evan, and Mac are delighted to bring to you the first post-lockout episode of Affected by Altitude. This week, the boys break down the new CBA and what it means for both MLB and your Colorado Rockies. We also briefly discuss the team’s dismissal of recently appointed head of R&D Scott Van Lenten.

