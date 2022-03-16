Rockies sign Kris Bryant to seven-year contract

The Colorado Rockies have agreed to terms with Kris Bryant on a seven-year deal worth $182 million, as first reported by Jon Heyman and Jeff Passan. The deal also includes a full no-trade clause according to Joel Sherman.

Bryant spent the majority of 2021 with the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the San Francisco Giants at the July trade deadline. In 144 games, Bryant slashed .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI in what turned out to be another All-Star season. He brings in the added ability to play both corner infield positions and all three outfield spots.

Bryant brings a decorated resume of accolades to the team having won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and NL MVP award in 2016, as part of the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. The four-time All-Star enters his age 30 season with a career line of .278/.376/.504 and 134 wRC+ as well as a career 28.7 rWAR.

It remains to be seen where Bryant will be positioned on the field but his versatility provides plenty of options for the team, with the outfield appearing as the prime position for him to start the season.

Bryant’s contract will run through 2028 with an AAV of $26 million. For a further breakdown of Bryant prior to this signing, check out this article from February. The Rockies will need to open a spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Bryant.