Affected by Altitude: Kris-mas Came Early! Bryant is a Rockie

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

The Rockies have been in talks with a few big-name free agent hitters this offseason, and have finally landed one - Kris Bryant! This is huge news, so Mac and Skyler hopped on the podcast shortly after the announcement to discuss the signing, as well as the ramifications of it for the coming season and beyond. We also discuss who could be on the chopping block, and what this could all mean for the league’s perception of the Colorado Rockies.

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude runs monthly during the offseason and features roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and Evan may or may not be jealous that he didn’t get to be in this episode. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.