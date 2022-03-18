Pebble Report Podcast: Seven years of Bryant, seven years of prospects

Justin Wick (@justwick) and Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) are back with special guests! The Pebble Report crew is thrilled to welcome Blake Street Banter for Episode 2 of the 2022 season!

Justin, Kenneth, Aaron McBride and Tyler Paddor discuss the minor league impact from Kris Bryant’s seven-year contract in Colorado, and how his defensive versatility brings new life to several prospects. Topics on this episode include the prospects Bryant could share the field with over the next seven years and the state of the Triple-A starting rotation as a fifth starter battle shapes up in spring training.

Bonus Content: Be sure to check out Blake Street Banter’s forthcoming podcast where Justin, Kenneth, Aaron and Tyler draft their own Rockies organizational teams. Brush up on the names to know while the 2022 season is fast approaching!