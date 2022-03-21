 clock menu more-arrow no yes
State of the Position, 2022

A top to bottom look at the Rockies organization, from the field to the owner’s box, ahead of the 2022 season

Contributors: Joelle Milholm
Previewing the Colorado Rockies’ 2022 season by examining every position on the field, in the dugout, and upstairs.

Mar 21, 2022, 8:00am MDT