Filed under: Stream Rockies Roster Rockies State of the Position State of the Position, 2022 A top to bottom look at the Rockies organization, from the field to the owner's box, ahead of the 2022 season Contributors: Joelle Milholm / new Previewing the Colorado Rockies' 2022 season by examining every position on the field, in the dugout, and upstairs. 1 Total Update Since Mar 21, 2022, 8:00am MDT Follow this stream March 21 State of the Position, 2022: Catcher By Joelle Milholm@JoelleMilholm / new Díaz brings stability to a position that needed it / new