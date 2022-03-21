Affected by Altitude: Affected Pebbles By Altitude Report

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

The unholy union is complete, and both Purple Row podcasting crews are together at last! In our first episode since spring training began, Evan, Skyler, and Mac are joined by their good friends from the Pebble Report podcast: Justin Wick and Kenneth Webber! This week our full infield discusses the Kris Bryant signing and what it means for the present and future of the organization. We also discuss the other free agents that the Colorado Rockies have brought in and how it affects the lineup. Also, we have eight outfielders. That’s a lot of outfielders. Why do we have so many outfielders?

This episode was recorded before Trevor Story signed on with the Boston Red Sox. We’ll discuss that topic at length next week.

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not think the Rockies should sign MORE outfielders. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.