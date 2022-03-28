Affected by Altitude: Big Dollar Bill Schmidt

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

Here comes the money! This week Mac, Skyler, and Evan discuss the Colorado Rockies extending INF Ryan McMahon to the tune of six years and $70 million to continue Bill Schmidt’s offseason spending spree. This has been one of the Rockies’ most productive offseasons in years and it’s not even over yet. The Rockies have also traded Raimel Tapia to the Toronto Blue Jays for the power bat of Randall Grichuk. We discuss what that means for the Rockies and their lineup. Meanwhile, Kyle Freeland and the Rockies couldn’t avoid arbitration at the deadline, but we don’t think hope is lost just yet. We also talk about wrestling a bit more than you would expect.

Affected by Altitude also says goodbye to shortstop Trevor Story, who has officially left the Rockies in free agency to join the Boston Red Sox.

