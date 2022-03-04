Pebble Report Podcast: The No-Lockout Minors

Presenting only the finest in Colorado Rockies minor league coverage: Welcome back to the Pebble Report Podcast!

In the first episode of 2022, Justin Wick and Kenneth Weber are back to discuss the minor league season that — MLB lockout or not — is scheduled to begin in early April. Topics include the impact of 40-man players missing from minor league rosters, the new opportunities that have opened for new and existing players, and a preseason preview on the Purple Row PuRPs list.