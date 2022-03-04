Riley Pint returns to Rockies organization after short retirement

Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, the Colorado Rockies’ 2016 first round pick and former top prospect, is returning to the organization after a brief retirement. Rox Pile was first with the news on Friday afternoon. Pint originally announced his retirement in the midst of the 2021 season.

After being drafted by the Rockies out of high school in 2016, Pint’s career was largely derailed by a mix of injuries and severe control issues. He walked 134 batters and had 55 wild pitches in 166 2⁄ 3 career innings. However, his retirement came as a surprise after starting 2021 strong with the High-A Spokane Indians. Through 10 2⁄ 3 innings, Pint had an ERA of 3.38 with 17 strikeouts.

Almost a full year later, the 24-year old Pint is returning to the organization with a clearer head.

“I can’t really describe it any other way but to clear his head and get away from the pressure a little bit,” Spokane pitching coach Ryan Kibler said in June of 2021. “Hopefully, the way I see it, [this] will give [him] a chance to reset.”

Pint has been assigned back with the Spokane Indians with minor league spring training set to start next week.