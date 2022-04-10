Colorado Rockies game no. 3 thread: Julio Urías vs Antonio Senzatela

After following up a disappointing Opening Day loss with an exciting second game win, the Colorado Rockies enter their third game of the nascent 2022 season with a chance to steal a series win away from their dreaded big brother in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The recipe for success today is to up the offensive game to pair it with the already very solid pitching we’ve seen through the first two matches.

On the bump for the Rockies is right-handed ground ball specialist Antonio Senzatela. Senzatela is coming off a 2021 season that earned him a nice extension from general manager Bill Schmidt, having thrown for an ERA of 4.42 and given up the fewest home runs of the entire rotation. Senzatela made four starts against the Dodgers in 2021 with a 1-2 record and a 7.11 ERA, but gave up only three home runs. He’ll need to follow his formula of success and keep the ball on the ground during his 2022 season debut.

Starting for the Dodgers is the lefty and fellow ground ball inducer Julio Urías. Urías had a ground ball percentage of 42.4 in 2021, working with a four pitch mix of four seam fastball, curveball, changeup, and sinker. He can throw a slider, but only did so once last season. Urías made four starts against the Rockies in 2021 with a 2-0 record and an ERA of 4.74, averaging roughly five strikeouts per start against them.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: