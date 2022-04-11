Know Your Foe: Rockies vs. Rangers series preview

After an offseason that saw the Rangers add players like Jon Gray, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, the Rangers could be poised to have a great year. Or they could be poised to look like the 2021 San Diego Padres and sign a bunch of big free agents and miss the playoffs. Who knows what will happen.

But someone who has a better idea is Morgan Price, writer for Lone Star Ball. She answered a few questions ahead of the Rockies/Rangers series that begins tonight:

What Rangers player should be on everyone’s radar to watch?

Willie Calhoun! 2020 really felt like it was going to be his season but he was hit in the jaw by a pitch in spring training (before the pandemic shut everything down, of course) which held him back. Last season felt like it was going to be a comeback for him, but a fractured forearm kept him from playing a full season. Since getting him in the Yu Darvish trade, it just feels like we are on the cusp of his breakout season.

After a busy offseason, who would you say is the face of the Rangers?

This is really hard because it feels like all the faces synonymous with the Rangers were traded. My first inclination was to say Adolis Garcia since he was an All-Star for them last season and the team’s Rookie of the Year. Maybe the more obvious choices would be the bigger/more recognizable names of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, but I think it will take more than a few games before they could be considered the face of the team.

What has been the reception/impression of Jon Gray so far?

I think it’s been great; he looked really good on Opening Day. It’s unfortunate that a blister developed during that start, though, and it was obvious that it hindered him. I think if they could have got five innings out of him, they would have had a better chance at possibly winning that game. It’s a small sample size, but he’s obviously the ace of the rotation.

How do you feel about the Rangers organization as a whole after an odd offseason?

Even before the lockout, it was odd because the Rangers were actually spending money and getting players! That’s something a lot of fans had been complaining about the front office not doing in previous seasons. And then the lockout happened, and honestly, I almost forgot everything that the Rangers did because we couldn’t really get excited about the upcoming season. After the first couple of games, I’m hopeful with the new offense but once again the bullpen is leaving a lot to be desired.

★ ★ ★

Fun Fact

The Rockies opened the new Globe Life Field on July 24. David Dahl recorded the first hit in the stadium — a single to left off of Lance Lynn. The Rockies ended up losing that game 1-0.

Pitching matchups (2021 numbers)

Monday: LHP Austin Gomber (9-9, 4.53 ERA) vs LHP Taylor Hearn (6-6, 4.66 ERA)

Tuesday: RHP Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.82 ERA) vs RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 9.70 ERA)

Times & TV Channels

Monday: 2:10 p.m. MT; AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain, MLB.tv

Tuesday: 6:05 p.m. MT; AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain, MLB.tv

Prediction

The Rockies have looked pretty good so far, especially after thrashing the Dodgers 9-4 on Sunday afternoon. They outscored the Dodgers 15-11 in three games.

The Rangers, on the other hand, earned their first win of the season on Sunday — smashing the Blue Jays 12-6.

As Morgan said, their offense is potent but their bullpen is questionable (sound familiar?). If the Rockies continue to perform like they have, they should be able to easily sweep the Rangers. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they split the series.

Up Next

The Rockies have an off day on Wednesday before returning to Coors Field for a three-game set against the Cubs.