The minor league season is officially underway. Triple-A Albuquerque was the only affiliate scheduled for a full series to begin the season. Unfortunately, the Isotopes didn’t fare well in their set against Oklahoma City (LAD), dropping five of the six games against the Dodgers. The Hartford Yard Goats took two games against Binghamton (NYM), but that number flipped for Spokane as they dropped their opening series against Vancouver (TOR). The Fresno Grizzlies got off to a perfect start to their season with a sweep against Stockton (OAK).

The Fresno bats were hot in their first home stand, plating 27 runs in their three games against the Canadians. Juan Brito (HM PuRP) was the hottest hitter for the Grizzlies, posting a .385/.467/1.000 line and collecting 13 total bases. In the three game series, three of Brito’s five hits went for extra-bases while he also collected three RBI, five runs scored and two walks without recording a strikeout.

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (1-5, 1-5 overall)

Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP 2021) picked up from where he left off in 2021, collecting six knocks in the opening series. Half of his hits went for extra-bases, two of which being home runs. In all, Montero collected 13 total bases in 28 plate appearances and sports a very healthy .998 OPS to begin the 2022 campaign. Colton Welker (No.11 PuRP) is also off to a nice start, collecting five hits in his first 14 at-bats.

On the mound, Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP) got two starts in the opening series. He was spectacular in the Opening Day start, tossing five scoreless innings with just four hits and one walk allowed while recording five punch-outs. His second start was less than desirable, allowing five runs in five innings with eight hits allowed, including two homers served up. The bullpen struggled all week, but Ben Bowden wasn’t part of the problem. Bowden made two appearances, throwing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-1, 2-1 overall)

Mitchell Kilkenny (No. 23 PuRP) had a tough first start in the Double-A ranks, allowing seven runs - all earned - in 3 ⅓ innings on Opening Day. Kilkenny cruised through the first three innings, allowing one run while recording six strikeouts, but the wheels fell off in fourth before he was finally lifted. After a brief retirement during the 2021 season, Riley Pint returned to action and also made his Double-A debut, tossing one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

At the plate, Willie MacIver (No. 28 PuRP) got his season started on a good note, recording five hits in the three game series. He made a major impact on the Sunday evening victory, driving in three runs - two coming on a homer in the first inning - and swiping two bags. While MacIver enjoyed early success, Michael Toglia’s (No. 7 PuRP) bat was mostly cold in the first series. While he did go deep on Opening Day, Toglia has just one single outside of that homer, has yet to draw a walk and has struck out in 11 of his 14 at-bats.

High-A: Spokane Indians (1-2, 1-2 overall)

Drew Romo (No. 7 PuRP 2021) is in a good place to start the 2022 season, going 7-for-14 in the opening series with two RBI and a stolen base. Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP) has been just as good, driving his first homer out for one of his five hits while producing four RBI. Daniel Montano also found success with four walks and four hits in the series, two of which going for doubles. Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP 2021) has not been off to as fine a start, going hitless in his first two games before coming around on Sunday when he collected his first knock and scored two runs.

Making his first High-A start, Joe Rock (No. 16 PuRP) showed why he was a second-round pick in 2021. Rock posted six shutout innings against Vancouver, striking out six with just three hits allowed. Will Ethridge (HM PuRP) was also solid in his first start of the year, allowing one run in six innings with no walks issued and five strikeouts.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (3-0, 3-0 overall)

Fresno had a memorable Opening Day, winning their first game at home in walk-off fashion. Benny Montgomery’s (No. 3 PuRP 2021) first professional home run came at a crucial time, tying the game in the eighth inning. Zak Kokoska’s double in the bottom of the ninth was the winning hit and one of his three knocks in the series. Along with the previously mentioned Juan Brito, Warming Bernabel (No. 18 PuRP) is also off to a nice start, recording five hits and nine total bases in three games. So is Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP), who was the offensive star on Saturday night with two homers and seven RBI in the 16-4 drumming. For the week, Goodman collected six hits and posted a 1.286 OPS.

Taking the ball on Opening Day was Brayan Castillo (HM PuRP), who turned in a fine performance. Castillo tossed five shutout innings, allowing just two hits in the contest. Juan Mejia made two appearances in the series, throwing two perfect innings and earning the first save of the year for the Grizzlies.

★ ★ ★

Week of 4/5-4/10 (Hitters)

Week of 4/5-4/10 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Elehuris Montero TBD Triple-A 6/22 2 5 4 0 Benny Montgomery TBD Low-A 1/12 1 4 3 0 Drew Romo TBD High-A 7/14 0 3 0 1 Ezequiel Tovar TBD Double-A 5/12 1 2 3 1 Zac Veen TBD High-A 1/12 0 5 3 2 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 2/14 1 11 0 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 3/19 0 7 4 0 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 4/12 0 1 0 0 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A 5/14 0 4 3 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 2/9 0 3 1 0 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 5/12 1 2 1 0 Grant Lavigne 22 Low-A 5/12 1 2 3 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 2/11 1 5 0 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 3/12 0 1 3 1 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 6/14 2 2 0 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 5/12 1 2 0 2 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 3/15 0 4 0 3 Julio Carreras HM High-A 1/10 0 1 2 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A 3/6 0 1 1 0 Juan Brito HM Low-A 5/13 2 2 2 1 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 3/7 0 1 1 2

Week of 4/5-4/10 (Pitchers)

Week of 4/5-4/10 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison TBD Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A 0/0 0.0 0/0 0 0 Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 2/2 10.0 5/4 9 2 Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 6 2 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 0/0 0.0 0/0 0 0 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 0/0 0.0 0/0 0 0 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 High-A 1/1 3.1 7/7 1 6 McCade Brown 29 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tony Locey HM High-A 0/0 0.0 0/0 0 0 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 3/0 1.2 5/5 2 1 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.0 0/0 2 1

Season to Date (Hitters)

Season to Date (Pitchers)

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 4/12-4/17 vs Tacoma(SEA)

Double-A Hartford: 4/12-4/17 @ New Hampshire (TOR)

High-A Spokane: 4/12-4/17 @ Eugene (SF)

Low-A Fresno: 4/12-4/17 @ San Jose (SF)