Colorado Rockies game no. 4 thread: Austin Gomber vs Taylor Hearn

The Colorado Rockies are on the road after taking their very first series win of the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. First road opponent: the Texas Rangers. The last time the Rockies were in Arlington (2021) they lost the series after winning only the final game of the three-game set. The Rockies need to maintain solid pitching, especially from the ‘pen and hope that the Coors Hangover doesn’t kill the momentum at the plate.

Austin Gomber will take the mound for the first time this season. In 2021, Gomber’s record was split 9-9, and he posted a 4.53 ERA. He gave up 20 home runs and walked 41 but those numbers are a small sample size considering he spent a good portion of 2021 marred by injuries. Prior to losing more than a month of playing time in June/July, and then ultimately ending his season in early September, Gomber showed a lot of promise. He’ll need to find his groove and stay healthy.

We’ll be seeing Taylor Hearn on the bump for the Rangers. Like Gomber, in 2021 his record was split 6-6 while he posted a 4.66 ERA. Prior to the 2021 season, Hearn only pitched in 17 2⁄ 3 innings between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. If Hearn can stop the momentum created by Connor Joe, CJ Cron and Elias Díaz from this weekend, we may be in for a fairly even pitching duel.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: