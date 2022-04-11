Affected by Altitude: Actual Breaking News (at time of recording)

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Skyler and Evan sit down to discuss the 28-man roster to start the season and break down the Colorado Rockies’ Opening Day loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. We had some other stuff planned for the second half, but something unprecedented happened: news broke WHILE we were recording! Not the day after! Rockies legend Todd Helton has been hired as a special assistant to the general manager. We discuss how we feel about the move and what we think it means moving forward for the organization.

