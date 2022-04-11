Rockies 6, Rangers 4: A slide rule violation ends the game

The Colorado Rockies took an early lead in the first inning and then stranded a significant amount of baserunners until the seventh inning. It may have been slow going for the Rockies, but they were able to win the game 6-4.

The Stranded Baserunners

This game was filled with stranded runners. The Rockies loaded up the bases in the top of the first inning and were unable to tack on any more runs until the top of the seventh. Out of 18 baserunners, the Rockies stranded 12. They just couldn’t bring the baserunners home in a normal fashion. But a win is a win, a run is a run.

The Hitting Men

Despite leaving too many stranded, there were some positive moments. José Iglesias went 4-for-5, which is encouraging to see coming from a newer acquisition.

In addition to Iglesias having a solid day, Kris Bryant, CJ Cron and Elias Díaz are really continuing to show their value at the plate. The Rockies lone(star) run in the first came after a Bryant double and a Cron triple. Díaz doubled in the second inning but was unfortunately was one of those stranded on base. You read that right: multiple extra base hits and none of them were at Coors Field.

Díaz finished the day going 2-for-4. Both Bryant and Cron ended the day going 2-for-5 and Cron really knocked that ninth inning home run to another planet.

C.J. Cron's 451 ft Home Run

110.1 mph off the bat pic.twitter.com/FkyCAKTf6J — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) April 11, 2022

The Bull-pain Ebbs and Flows

The Rockies bull-pain bullpen was initially a let down... again. Justin Lawrence entered the game at the bottom of the fifth inning, inheriting two baserunners from Austin Gomber. Both of those runners made it home when he loaded up the bases after walking Mitch Garver and giving up a single to Adolis García.

After that painful inning, the Rockies ‘pen was able to get the job done until Daniel Bard took the mound in the ninth inning. Bard gave up a home run to Willie Calhoun to tie the game.

The Extras

Free baseball in the fourth game of the season? That was an unexpected twist. The Rockies faced old friend Greg Holland in the 10th inning with the California tie-breaker rule still in play. José Iglesias was able to single and bring Randal Grichuk home to give the Rockies the lead again.

Connor Joe then sent a ball over the wall to give the Rockies a two-run lead in the top of the 10th. That gave the Rockies enough insurance to finish the game with another check in the win column, even with a messy bottom half of the inning.

JOE! JOE! JOE!

Connor Joe's 2nd homer of the season pic.twitter.com/NZowAgxiE8 — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) April 11, 2022

This game may go down in history as the strangest win this season. The Rockies won after a slide rule violation was called on the Rangers in the bottom of the 10th.

Up Next

The Rockies will take on the Rangers for one more game in Arlington with hopes of winning another series. Chad Kuhl (5-7, 4.82 ERA) is set to make his Rockies debut against the Rangers’ Martín Pérez (7-8, 4.74 ERA). First pitch is at 6:05pm MDT.