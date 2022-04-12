COJO and the Denver Flow

“Man, I love it. I love the Denver flow.”

That’s Colorado Rockies utility player Connor Joe when asked about the “Mullet Culture” thriving in the Rockies clubhouse.

“It’s amazing,” Joe said. “It’s something that’s not really talked about, but it’s acknowledged I would say.”

It was not, however, a look Joe had anticipated.

“For me, personally,” he said, “it’s not something that I ever expected to do, or have my hair long.”

In fact, let’s take a look at 2019 Connor Joe. To be fair, this is an excellent look — clean cut, tidy, efficient.

Then, life intervened.

The mullet is tied to Connor Joe’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“In 2020, I went through chemotherapy, so I lost all my hair,” Joe said. “And then after, I thought, ‘You know, why not?’ It was COVID, too, so I wasn’t going out or anything.”

He continued, “Once it started growing back, I was excited. And it was COVID, so I wasn’t getting haircuts, and it kind of got long, so l was, like, ‘Why not just go with this?’”

Why not, indeed? When you’ve just kicked chemo, why not, literally, let down your hair?

As his hair grew back, Connor Joe also noticed a change.

“It was really curly,” he explained. “After chemotherapy, it comes back really curly. So that was cool because my hair is really straight, and it was growing in curly. I was, like, ‘Let’s grow it out.’ So it started growing and got longer and longer.”

Joe decided to see what would happen.

“So [I thought], ‘Let’s see how long it can get,’ and then it kind of just kept going,” he said. “It grew out curly, and then as I kept trimming it — because obviously I wasn’t going through chemo anymore — it straightened out, but it was still long.”

The Rockies mullet-centric clubhouse is not, however, a team effort with Connor Joe, Brendan Rodgers, and the admitted King of Mullets, Charlie Blackmon.

“This is something I definitely did on my own,” Joe said. “I signed with the Rockies in ‘21, and my hair was really long. So I’d say it’s my own journey, and it’s cool to see other people with long hair in the clubhouse.”

All of this raises a key question: Is Germán Márquez’s “Denver flow” considered a mullet?

Joe answered without pausing: “100%. Yeah, his is sneaky the best hair in the clubhouse.”

Two of the best mullets in Colorado were terrific in Saturday’s win against the Dodgers. Joe hit an eighth-inning, 444-foot homer off Blake Treinen while Germán Márquez pitched seven outstanding innings, giving up only three hits and one run while earning five strikeouts on 74 pitches.

Watch the clip, enjoy the flow, and maybe the next time you need a trim, consider keeping the sides short and letting the back grow out a little.

Just think about it.

Author’s Note: Literally, as I was writing this piece, Connor Joe hit the go-ahead home run against the Rangers in the tenth inning. Do not underestimate the power of the mullet!