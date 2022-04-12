Colorado Rockies game no. 5 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Martín Pérez

Following a nutty 6-4 victory on Monday, the Rockies are back in action in Arlington for the finale of their two-game series with the Rangers.

Chad Kuhl (2021: 5-7, 4.82 ERA) will be taking the mound in his regular season debut for the Rockies. Last season with the Pirates, the right-hander logged 80 1⁄ 3 innings and recorded a 4.82 ERA. Pittsburgh seemed to prefer him in a bullpen role in the second half of the year, but Kuhl firmly believes in his ability to start games and he’ll have a chance to show off for his new team on Tuesday. Kuhl has not faced the Rangers in his career.

The Rangers will counter with veteran southpaw Martín Pérez, Pérez, who debuted in 2012 and has spent every season of his career in Texas, has only posted a seasonal ERA less than 4.30 once (in 2013). He’s faced the Rockies three times before, improving in each attempt as he allowed five, three, and one run respectively. The most recent matchup was in 2016, though, and the new-look Rockies offense may prove to be more formidable.

No Rangers batters have faced Kuhl, and only one Rockie has taken ABs against Pérez. That would be C.J. Cron, who’s rocking a .444 average against the lefty, including a homer and three RBI. After going yard yesterday, look for him to take another trip to the Cron Zone on Tuesday.

First Pitch: 6:05 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: