Colorado Rockies game no. 7 thread: Marcus Stroman vs Germán Márquez

The Colorado Rockies will be celebrating Jackie Robinson Day at home for the first time since 2012, and their opponent will be the Chicago Cubs. This will be the fourth match-up between the Rockies and Cubs on Jackie Robinson Day since its inception in 2004, making it the Rockies’ most common pairing for the occasion.

On this incredible 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, both teams will take the field wearing the number 42 in Dodger blue on their jerseys. Although there is still work to be done in order to make baseball a truly accepting and equal place for all, it is important to remember Robinson’s monumental achievement on this baseball holiday.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies this evening is staff ace Germán Márquez. His last time out, Márquez cruised through seven innings of work on only 74 pitches and giving up just one run. We will likely see him throw more pitches tonight as he continues to stretch out for the season, and a long outing from him will be appreciated by an overworked bullpen.

On the bump for the Cubs is 5 foot 7 inch right hander Marcus Stroman. His primary pitch is a sinker that hovers around the 92-93 mph range and has solid movement. Also in his arsenal is a slider, a four seam fastball, and a split finger. Stroman has historically pitched well against the Rockies at Coors Field, posting a career ERA of 1.64 through 22 innings and a WHIP of just 0.727.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Rockies lineup notes: Shortstop José Iglesias appeared to tweak his hamstring late in last night’s ball game and will be getting tonight off. Alan Trejo will man shortstop in his place, making his first start of the season. The struggling Brendan Rodgers will sit tonight, with Garrett Hampson playing second base. Sam Hilliard will start in center field. Randal Grichuk was a scratch last night and will miss his second game in a row.