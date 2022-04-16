Colorado Rockies game no. 8 thread: Mark Leiter Jr. vs Antonio Senzatela

Heroics from Sam Hilliard, Alan Trejo and C.J. Cron put the Rockies on top 6-5 over the Cubs last night, and the team will look to continue their winning ways. They are 5-2 through their first seven games.

Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 2.70 ERA) will take the ball for the Boys on Blake. The Rockies have won eight of their last 10 starts at Coors Field when Senzatela pitches. It also happens to be Senzatela’s 100th career start. He becomes the 13th Rockies pitcher in franchise history to hit the mark, and two starts away from passing John Thomson for 12th all-time. He also joins teammates Germán Márquez (140, 6th), Kyle Freeland (121, 10th) and Jhoulys Chacín (110, 11th) in the 100-start club.

He will go up against Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who joined the team on a minor league contract this past offseason. He also spent time in Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit. Tonight marks Leiter’s first major league appearance since Sept. 25, 2018 and his first major league start since Sept. 27, 2017. Leiter went 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA in four spring training outings (one start) in 2022.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: