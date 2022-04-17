Colorado Rockies game no. 9 thread: Drew Smyly vs Austin Gomber

After taking two of their first three games, the Colorado Rockies will try to secure the series victory over the Chicago Cubs and improve to 7-3 when they match up on Sunday afternoon.

On the hill for the home team is Austin Gomber (0-0, 5.79 ERA), who will be looking to improve upon his first start of the season last Monday in Texas. In that outing, Gomber was strong through the initial three innings before losing steam in the fourth and fifth frames. The lefty will attempt to go a bit deeper in this start. Pulled after throwing 78 pitches to the Rangers, expect to see him left in a bit longer this go-round if he’s cruising.

Standing opposite Gomber is fellow southpaw Drew Smyly (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The ten-year MLB veteran was strong in his first start of the season, tossing five innings of three-hit, shutout ball against Pittsburgh. Smyly has faced the Rockies three times in his career, on three different teams (he was a member of the Rays, Giants, and Braves, respectively). Between those three outings he’s allowed 13 hits in 11 1⁄ 3 innings, good for a 4.76 ERA.

Randal Grichuk, José Iglesias, and Kris Bryant are all back in the lineup after dealing with what appear to be mild injuries. With players such as Alan Trejo, Connor Joe, and Yonathan Daza stepping up in their absence, manager Bud Black has to be happy with how his lineup is producing at the moment. One player that is not available will be Garrett Hampson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this morning with a right hand contusion. In his place, the Rockies have called up Colton Welker from Triple-A Albuquerque.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/xjZmJ8DOjx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 17, 2022