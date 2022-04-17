Garrett Hampson to the IL, Colton Welker recalled

The Colorado Rockies announced a roster move prior to this afternoon’s rubber match against the Chicago Cubs. Super utilityman Garrett Hampson is heading to the 10-day IL with a right hand contusion.

Hampson has seen limited playing time so far with a crowded Rockies bench. In three starts he’s 1-for-9 with two strikeouts, two walks, and a stolen base. His last appearance was April 15th against the Cubs, where he likely suffered the hand contusion.

The Rockies announced today that they have placed INF/OF Garrett Hampson on the 10-day injured list with a right hand contusion and have recalled infielder Colton Welker from Triple-A Albuquerque. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) April 17, 2022

In a corresponding roster move, the Rockies have recalled corner infielder Colton Welker (No. 11 PuRP) from the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. Welker missed a large part of spring training with an eye infection, but has been playing well with the Isotopes early in the season. In 32 at-bats through eight games, Welker is hitting .375/.447/.594 with 12 total hits including a double and two home runs.

Welker’s call-up and Hampson’s IL stint complicates things with the upcoming May roster contraction. The Rockies will need to option or cut two players at the start of may, and many of their bench contributors—such as Alan Trejo, Yonathan Daza, and Sam Hilliard—are playing well. They also have to deal with the fast approaching returns of Lucas Gilbreath and Robert Stephenson from the COVID list. Justin Lawrence and Jordan Sheffield were recalled from Albuquerque at the start of the season. Lawrence has been pitching well out of the bullpen, but Sheffield has yet to make an appearance.