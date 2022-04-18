After dropping four of their first five games to start the season, the Albuquerque Isotopes rebounded nicely in their first series at home, taking four of six from Tacome (SEA). The road conditions in New Hampshire (TOR) were unwelcoming for the Yard Goats with multiple postponements forcing double-headers on both Friday and Sunday. Unfortunately for Hartford, they lost all but one of the seven inning match-ups and dropped the series two games to four. Spokane also hit the road for the first time, dropping four games to Eugene (SF). As did Fresno, who split a six-game series against San Jose (SF).

After losing by four runs in each of the first two games, Fresno’s young bats picked it up to post 21 runs in the final four games. No bat was hotter in the series than shortstop Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP). Despite wearing the collar in game three with an 0-for-5 outing, Amador went off against San Jose for five games. Overall, Amador collected ten hits and 14 total bases against Giants pitching, drew five walks, stole two bases and finished with a .417/.517/.583 line in the series.

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (4-2, 5-7 overall)

While Amador had a terrific week, no hitter in the system was better than Tim Lopes. The minor league free agent recorded a hit in all four games he appeared in against Tacoma, going 12-for-23 overall in the series. Half of his hits went for extra bases and he finished with a 1.433 OPS. He scored eight runs in the series, drove in six more and collected 21 total bases. Meanwhile, Ryan Vilade (No. 8 PuRP) came back from a tough first week to post six hits — two for doubles — and six runs in 20 at-bats.

Frank Duncan made two forgettable starts in the series, allowing 12 runs and 14 hits in 4 ⅔ total innings. While Duncan struggled, Zach Neal threw well in his lone start, limiting the Rainiers to just one hit over five shutout innings. Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP) also enjoyed success in his win on Friday, allowing three runs in 5 ⅓ innings. Out of the bullpen, Jake Bird provided three shutout innings in three relief appearances, notching four strikeouts.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-4, 4-6 overall)

Noah Davis (No. 19 PuRP) had a tough first start in the series, getting roughed up for seven runs in four innings. A leadoff hit-by-pitch, followed by an RBI single and then a two-run home run was the story for Davis in the first and fourth innings of his first start. He rebounded nicely in his second start, however, pitching into the fifth with just one run allowed while notching seven strikeouts. Karl Kauffman (No. 20 PuRP) made his first start of the season, spreading out seven hits to allow just one run in 4 ⅔ innings with eight punch-outs.

Brent Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) had a miserable week, going hitless in the series with 10 strikeouts in 17 at-bats. Jimmy Herron returned to the field for the first time since suffering an injury after crashing into a wall last season. In his first three games since June 3, 2021, Herron hit two home runs and a double in seven at-bats. Willie MacIver (No. 28 PuRP) also had two dingers in the series.

High-A: Spokane Indians (2-3, 3-6 overall)

Spokane’s starting pitching showed well against Eugene. Tony Locey (HM PuRP) was spectacular in his season debut on Friday, picking up the win with six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out seven. Joe Rock (No. 16 PuRP) was also solid in his second outing of the year, allowing just two hits and three runs in five innings with eight strikeouts. Shelby Lackey made two appearances out of the bullpen, posting two perfect innings.

While Indians’ pitching limited the Emeralds to four runs or less in five of six games, the bats disappointed and couldn’t produce many runs in support until the final game. Bladimir Restituyo (HM PuRP) enjoyed the most success of any Spokane hitter with four hits and three runs in four games. The team swiped nine bases in the series, with Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP 2021) and Eddy Diaz (No. 30 PuRP) leading the way with three apiece.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (3-3, 6-3 overall)

The aforementioned Adael Amador was not the only Fresno hitter to find success in San Jose. Yanquiel Fernandez hit his first home run for the Grizzlies on Friday, joining Amador as the only hitters to go deep in the series. Fernandez also drew four walks and finished with a healthy .360 OBP. Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP) and Warming Bernabel (No. 18 PuRP) each had eight hits, collected three RBI and stole two bases for Fresno.

Brayan Castillo (HM PuRP) picked up from where he left off in his second start of the season, twirling 4 ⅔ shutout innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Castillo has now gone 9 ⅔ innings without allowing a run in the young season, limiting the opposition to just five hits and one walk in that span. 2020 draftee and Colorado native Case Williams made his season debut on Wednesday. He struggled with his control, issuing four walks, a bit-by-pitch and two homers in four innings.

★ ★ ★

Week of 4/11-4/17 (Hitters)

Week of 4/11-4/17 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen TBD High-A 3/13 0 7 3 3 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 8/20 0 5 0 2 Drew Romo 3 High-A 3/19 0 6 0 1 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 6/19 1 5 1 0 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 3/17 0 6 2 1 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 4/19 0 4 4 1 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 6/20 0 1 1 0 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 0/17 0 10 2 0 Colton Welker 11 MLB 7/17 2 1 1 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 10/24 1 3 5 2 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 8/24 0 5 2 2 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 2/16 0 7 2 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 2/18 1 3 1 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 5/21 1 8 4 2 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 6/23 0 8 1 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 3/16 2 7 3 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 3/14 0 5 2 3 Julio Carreras HM High-A 2/16 0 8 1 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A 1/17 0 7 2 0 Juan Brito HM Low-A 3/22 0 7 3 2 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 4/12 0 1 0 0

Week of 4/11-4/17 (Pitchers)

Week of 4/11-4/17 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) 0/0 0.0 0/0 0 0 Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 1/1 5.1 3/2 5 3 Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 6 2 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 2/2 8.2 8/8 13 2 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 1/1 4.2 1/1 8 1 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 1/1 5.0 5/5 2 1 McCade Brown 29 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tony Locey HM High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 7 3 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 2/0 1.0 3/2 1 3 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 4.2 0/0 6 0

Season to Date (Hitters)

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen TBD High-A 4/29 0 13 7 7 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 9/32 1 9 3 2 Drew Romo 3 High-A 12/37 0 9 1 2 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 12/41 3 10 5 0 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 8/29 1 8 5 2 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 6/33 1 15 4 1 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 9/39 0 8 5 0 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 4/29 0 11 2 0 Colton Welker 11 MLB 12/32 2 5 4 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 12/33 1 6 6 2 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 13/36 1 7 3 2 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 7/28 1 9 5 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 4/29 2 8 1 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 8/33 1 9 7 3 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 12/37 2 10 1 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 8/28 3 9 3 2 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 6/34 0 9 2 6 Julio Carreras HM High-A 4/28 0 10 5 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A 4/23 0 8 3 2 Juan Brito HM Low-A 8/35 2 9 5 3 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 9/23 0 3 1 3

Season to Date (Pitchers)

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) 0/0 0.0 0/0 0 0 Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 3/3 15.1 8/6 14 5 Joe Rock 16 High-A 2/2 11.0 4/2 14 4 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 2/2 8.2 8/8 13 2 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 1/1 4.2 1/1 8 1 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 2/2 8.1 12/12 1 8 McCade Brown 29 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tony Locey HM High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 7 3 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 5/0 2.2 8/7 3 4 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 2/2 9.2 0/0 8 1

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 4/19-4/24 @ Round Rock (TEX)

Double-A Hartford: 4/19-4/24 vs Somerset (NYY)

High-A Spokane: 4/19-4/24 vs Hillsboro (ARI)

Low-A Fresno: 4/19-4/24 vs Lake Elsinore (SD)