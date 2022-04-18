Affected by Altitude: Hot Cup of Joe and Cold Beef Chuck

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

We’re a week into the 2022 season and Mac, Skyler, and Evan discuss where we’re at so far! After a brief discussion of Jackie Robinson Day and it’s 75th anniversary, we dive into who’s hot and who’s not. The Colorado Rockies’ bullpen has shocked the world as one of the best units in baseball over the first week. Is it sustainable? Connor Joe leads a hot Rockies hitting corps that includes Kris Bryant, CJ Cron, Elias Díaz, and surprisingly Yonathan Daza... but on the flip side we have an ice cold Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Blackmon. Where do they go from here? Meanwhile, after two tough outings, Kyle Freeland and the Rockies are no closer to a deal to avoid arbitration with a hearing set for May 24th.

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not think Connor Joe is a real life superhero. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

This episode was recorded on Friday, April 9, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.