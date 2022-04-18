Colorado Rockies game no. 10 thread: Aaron Nola vs Chad Kuhl

After splitting the series against the Chicago Cubs, the Rockies hope to start their series winning streak again by taking game one against the Phillies. They are 6-3 through the first nine games.

Chad Kuhl (0-0, 2.08 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies for the second time this season. His first outing resulted in a no-decision but manager Bud Black said in the pre-game media availability, “His stuff was solid... but I didn’t like the four walks. We’re still getting to know him, but the potential is there to be a part of the rotation.”

Opposite Kuhl is Aaron Nola (1-1, 6.75 ERA) who will try to bring down his ERA after a shortened, rough start on April 13th against the New York Mets. He gave up three runs, all of which were earned, and walked three.

The Phillies lineup today is looking extremely heavy on the offense and a little light on the defense. The Rockies will need to take advantage when at the plate and find ways to consistently get the ball in play.

Today is the first game of the 2022 season without Kris Bryant in the lineup so the offense will be relying on other constant hitters like Connor Joe and CJ Cron.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: