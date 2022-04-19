Colorado Rockies game no. 11 thread: Kyle Gibson vs Kyle Freeland

It will be a Kyle vs Kyle matchup Tuesday evening as the Phillies and Rockies lock up at Coors Field. Colorado will attempt to secure the series victory after winning game one the night prior.

Kyle Freeland (0-2, 10.00 ERA) is trying to log his first solid start of the season. Allowing five earned runs in both of his starts, he’s been hurt by the “one big inning” each time (five runs in the fifth inning of Opening Day, and three runs in the first frame of his start on Thursday). The fan-favorite lefty will do his best to find consistency in his third time on the mound against a Phillies team that’s tagged him for a career 4.50 ERA. Maybe signing a new extension with Colorado earlier on Tuesday will light a fire for him.

Opposing him is veteran Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.09 ERA). The longtime Minnesota stalwart is playing his first full season with Philadelphia after being traded there midway through the season last year. He made one start against Colorado in 2020, allowing two earned runs in his 6 1⁄ 3 innings. The Rockies lineup of 2022 has quite a different look than 2020, though, so he may find more trouble this time around.

Three Rockies have faced Gibson more than three times - Randal Grichuk (nine at-bats), C.J. Cron (14), and José Iglesias (20). Those three are hitting .000, .286, and .100, respectively, against the right-hander. Perhaps some of the newer Rockies such as Connor Joe and Brendan Rodgers can find some success. In the Phillies’ case, Freeland has kept 2021 MVP Bryce Harper in check, as evidenced by Harper’s career .214 average versus the lefty. Jean Segura, meanwhile, is 4-for-9. No other Phillies have more than four at-bats against Freeland.

Colorado’s already-stellar bullpen will be boosted by the returns of Lucas Gilbreath and Robert Stephenson from the COVID-IL; one or both of them could make their season debut in relief.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

