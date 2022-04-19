 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rockies recall Stephenson and Gilbreath from COVID-IL, send Sheffield and Welker to Triple-A

The reliever momentum just got a lot more momentous

By Justin Wick
/ new

The best bullpen in baseball (so far) just got a lot more menacing:

Lucas Gilbreath and Robert Stephenson have returned to the big league club after their placement on the COVID-IL just hours before Opening Day. The current 1.88 ERA by Rockies relievers has been strengthened by two arms that combined to post some of the club’s strongest bullpen figures of 2021 (Gilbreath, 3.38 ERA; Stephenson, 3.13).

Both pitched a scoreless inning with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Gilbreath allowed a single baserunner on a walk, while Stephenson posted a perfect frame with three batted-ball outs.

The Rockies have subsequently sent down Jordan Sheffield, a pitcher that was called up as an injured list fill-in for the two relievers. Sheffield didn’t make a single appearance for the Rockies despite being on the roster since Opening Day; his Triple-A debut lasted a mere 13 of an inning where he allowed two earned runs.

Colton Welker has also been sent down after his call-up just two days ago. Welker did not appear in a big league game this week, but will look to continue a hot streak in Albuquerque where he opened the season going 12-for-32. He will retain both of his minor league options, as the transaction comes during expanded 28-man rosters and is COVID-related.

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...