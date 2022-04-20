Colorado Rockies game no. 12 thread: Zach Eflin vs. Germán Márquez

Germán Márquez will look to bounce back from a rough start against the Cubs and the Rockies will be aiming for a sweep this afternoon when the Rockies play their final game against the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon.

Márquez (0-0, 3.97) pitched like the ace he is in his first start of the season, giving up one run on three hits with five strikeouts in leading the Rockies to a 3-2 win over the Dodgers on April 9. His second appearance didn’t go as well as he gave up four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings on April 15. The Rockies offense still managed to rally and pull off a 6-5 comeback win.

RHP Zach Eflin (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will be on the mound for the Phillies. Eflin has thrown two four-inning starts this season, combining for seven strikeouts and three walks without giving up a home run. The seven-year veteran relies on a sinker (44.3%) as his dominant pitch, but also features a curveball (14.1%), slider (12.1%), changeup (10.7%), 4-seam fastball (10.7%), and cutter (8.1%). In four career starts against the Rockies, Eflin has gone 1-3 with a 7.40 ERA. The Rockies saw Eflin once a year from 2016-2019, but haven’t faced him since then. Eflin struggled with injuries in 2021, making only 18 appearances.

Charlie Blackmon has a .556 average and two homers in his career in nine at-bats against Elfin, Kris Bryant is batting .615 against him in 13 at-bats, and Ryan McMahon has gone 2-for-3 against him with a homer.

The Rockies enter the day with C.J. Cron leading MLB in home runs with six, while also being tied for first in the NL with 14 RBI, and Daniel Bard is tied for most saves in the NL with five.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: